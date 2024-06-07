Music and military ceremony combined for a memorable D-Day commemoration in Stamford.

Organised by Stamford Town Council, the event at Stamford Recreation Ground yesterday (Thursday) included a Drumhead Service by Stamford Royal British Legion, music from The Herbie Lamb Quartet, Stamford Jazz, Stamford Brass, and The Vintage Singers, and a recital by Stamford’s poet laureate Caroline Avnit.

It culminated in the lighting of the town’s beacon at 9.15pm, carried out by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Gary Waterfall, a retired senior RAF officer who lives in Uffington.

Among those attending were Stamford WI, who dressed in 1940s outfits to serve tea and cakes, ex-service personnel who live locally, as well as members of the town council and community.

Fourth-generation soldier Terry Meader spent 22 years in the Royal Horse Artillery, starting and finishing his military career in Colchester with tours of Northern Ireland and postings to Hong Kong and Germany in between.

He attended wearing his own medals and those of his great-grandfather, his grandad and his dad and was accompanied by his next-door neighbour and fellow ex-serviceman, Roy Prentice.

Roy Prentice, left, with Terry Meader enjoyed the live music on the bandstand. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Roy was a Royal Engineer from 1945 to 1948 and was involved in the logistics of moving heavy machinery such as bulldozers and small tanks to the south coast ports for D-Day. He was 16 at the time.

Among the younger members of the crowds there to commemorate D-Day were Doogie and Hamish Shorrock, who live near Stamford.

The boys, aged 12 and 10, respectively, attended with their mum, Heather.

Doogie, Heather and Hamish Shorrock with their dog, Denbie. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Hamish has just visited France on a school trip,” she said. “We came to the commemoration to be respectful and to enjoy listening to the music in the sunshine.”

2071 Stamford Air Cadets supported the event as volunteers, helping to set up and pack away, as well as playing a role in the parade, the commemorative address, and in keeping the beacon area secure.

Six-year-old Fable and his brother Felix, 9, came dressed in D-Day outfits, having visited Normandy with parents Portia Graves and Chris Childs last year. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lesley and Martin Edmonds with friends Keith and Georgia Evans. Martin and Keith worked in RAF flight systems at Wittering, Cottesmore and RAF Laarbruch. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Vintage Singers entertained with 1940s songs. From left: Charlotte Smith, Karen Blake, Nikky Mills, Barbie Miller, Karen Mason, and their musical director Cassandra Pattison. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jazz on the bandstand. Photo: Chris Lowndes

An Army regiment marched through the streets of a Rutland town to mark the D-Day anniversary. Click here to see photos.

D-Day commemorations organised by Bourne Town Council also attracted a good turnout, and were held at The Wellhead Field.