A beacon lighting and traditional military ceremony combined for a memorable VE Day commemoration.

Stamford’s line-up of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day began yesterday morning (May 8) when town crier Andrew Downing read a proclamation from the town hall terrace.

This was followed by an evening event at the Recreation Ground, which involved a drumhead service and beacon lighting.

Stamford air cadets at the VE Day event

Further celebrations will take place tomorrow (May 10) at Stamford Recreation Ground from 2.30pm until 9.30pm.

The event will include live music from the Vintage Singers and Rutland Big Band plus a fairground, face painting, historical exhibitions and flypast. People are encouraged to wear 1940s dress.

Stamford Brass played at the event

Gary Waterfall lit the beacon

