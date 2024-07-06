A modern family home with large gardens and an annexe is on the market.

30 Hemington Road in Polebrook near Oundle was built in 2003 from local stone, and has been refurbished by the current owners.

The spacious accommodation feels light and airy, with plenty of windows and high ceilings, and has been designed to appreciate the garden and the surroundings.

A heavy front door is set beneath a storm porch and opens to the reception hall, which provides access to the guest cloakroom, the reception rooms and family kitchen.

Family life takes place in the newly-fitted kitchen, as it offers space for cooking, dining and relaxing.

It is fitted with a range of wall and base units with work surfaces and an inset sink, integrated eye-level double oven and an attractive island which houses the induction hob.

French Windows lead out to the garden and flood the room with light.

A further door leads into the utility room, which offers space for the usual appliances and houses the oil-fired central heating boiler.

The sitting room is at the end of the house and enjoys a triple aspect with doors which open onto the garden. A fireplace with a wood burner makes a cosy focal point.

The family room adjacent to the kitchen could also be used as a formal dining room.

Stairs from the hall lead to the first-floor landing. A principal bedroom, with an ensuite, is at one end, and enjoys a dual aspect, with views over the garden.

The three remaining bedrooms are all large, double rooms and have use of the well-appointed family bathroom.

The two-bedroom annexe offers sizable accommodation suitable for guests or for use as offices.

A pair of electric up and over doors open to the double garage, with space for cars and a workshop area.

A large, gravelled courtyard provides ample parking in front of the house and the garages.

An opening in the stone wall leads through to the main lawn, which wraps around the back of the house and runs up to the kitchen garden area.

Polebrook is a traditional village with a church, a pub, and primary school.

30 Hemington Road in Polebrook near Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co for £1,200,000.

For more information call 01832 274732 or email info@woodfordandco.com.