A bespoke furniture business with sustainability at its core has been recognised for its commitment to the environment.

Stamford-based Matthew Cox, which was set up by a man of the same name in 2017, has received B Corp certification.

This recognition is given by the network B Lab to businesses which demonstrate social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

The Matthew Cox team

Camilla McLean, managing director of Matthew Cox, said: “We were delighted to go through B Lab’s rigorous process and be held accountable for our decisions and actions.

“Believing you’re doing the right thing is one thing but being given a seal of approval and clear direction on how to improve is motivating and valuable on so many levels.”

Each product designed and sold by Matthew Cox is subject to their 100-plan, which aims to make sure its life cycle extends to a century or more.

Some of Matthew Cox’s designs have been purchased by notable people such as Nigella Lawson and husband and wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and interior design company Charles and Co which finds furniture for A-list celebrities.