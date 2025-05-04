A Grade II listed church which is home to three shops remains on the market after it did not sell at auction.

The retail units in St Michael’s Church in Stamford High Street are up for sale with a guide price of £2.1million.

The church, which dates back to at least the 12th Century, had been listed at an auction last month but it did not sell.

St Michael's Church, Stamford

The 7,602 sq ft property is currently occupied by Nationwide Building Society, Boots Opticians and Vision Express in renewed leases, and generates £173,750 a year in rental income. There is also a car park for 14 vehicles.

The church was permanently closed in 1963 and remained empty for 20 years before the building was transformed.

It underwent its most recent renovation in 2016 during celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

The adjacent churchyard, which includes seating and is used for a number of town events, was purchased for the town in 1993 by the Harry Skells Trust to prevent further commercial development.

The property is available to buy through Acuitus but will not be featured in the real estate company’s May auction.

For more information visit: https://www.acuitus.co.uk/property/5369/.

