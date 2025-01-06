Bin collections across South Kesteven will be made a day later than usual this week as a result of flooded roads.

South Kesteven District Council announced the change this morning (Monday).

It applies to purple-lidded recycling bins for card and paper, as well as green bins for garden waste.

Purple-lidded bins may be introduced across the district.

A spokesperson said: “ All household bins will be emptied one day later than usual this week, up to and including Saturday. This is due to adverse weather conditions, flooding and blocked roads across the district.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The council has reminded people that extra side waste which doesn’t fit into the bins will not be collected.