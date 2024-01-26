A council which is putting advisory tags on wheelie bins if the rubbish has not been correctly sorted has confirmed the policy has not changed.

South Kesteven District Council is currently issuing the tags on silver recycling bins, ahead of collections of new purple bins for paper and cardboard starting in two weeks.

The ‘tags of shame’ advise people if items have been put the incorrect bin.

Three bins in Stamford - each with a tag from the council

People have been taking to social media to claim that binmen had said recycling bins were being randomly tagged but a spokesperson for the council confirmed: “There has not been any change in policy and we are only tagging where there is a wrong item in the bin.”

Here SKDC answers questions on what goes into a purple-lidded bin.

The purple-lidded bins will be emptied from the week beginning February 5. If items are put in the incorrect recycling bin from then onwards, it will lead to it not being collected.