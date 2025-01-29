A luxury boat-maker has gone into administration just weeks after it was sold to new investors.

Fairline Yachts is continuing to trade in Oundle after Alvarez and Marsal was appointed to look after the day-to-day running of the business.

It says there will be no immediate job losses.

Fairline Yachts is based at Nene Valley Business Park in Oundle. Photo: Google Maps

Hanover Investors sold its stake in Fairline to Arrowbolt, a company that designs and builds electric propulsion systems for recreational boats, in December.

The administrators hope to find a buyer for the business.