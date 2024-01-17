A swimming pool is closed today (Wednesday) because of a broken boiler.

Problems were first reported at Stamford Leisure Pool yesterday when staff were forced to cancel the toddler splash session.They felt the water was too cold for young swimmers.

All swim sessions are cancelled today while staff wait for a replacement boiler part to be delivered to the Drift Road site.

Stamford Leisure Pool

The gym remains open as usual and it is hoped the pool will reopen tomorrow, but customers will be updated via the Facebook page.

Last week it came to light that the leisure centre is a risk of closure along with those in Bourne and Grantham.

Operator LeisureSK has run out of money to pay its staff and has asked South Kesteven District Council for a £273,000 bail out. Of that money, £150,000 has been identified as an ‘urgent requirement’ so the council-run company can pay its staff this month.

The council will make its decision tomorrow.