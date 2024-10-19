Home   Stamford   News   Article

Cheques presented to Stamford and District Lions and Stamford Brass by former town mayor

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 05:00, 19 October 2024

A former mayor has presented cheques to two town groups.

Stamford Town Councillor Andy Croft held a number of fundraising events during his year as mayor, which ended in May.

At an event in the mayor’s parlour at Stamford Town Hall he presented cheques of £1,600 each to Stamford Brass and Stamford and District Lions.

Andy Croft presented the cheque to Stamford and District Lions
He thanked the Lions for the work they do locally as well as internationally and Stamford Brass for being a regular part of civic events in Stamford.

Stamford shields were also given to Darren Rawnsley for his volunteer work in the arts community and to Rob Persani of Rutland and Stamford Sound.


