A bowls club is appealing for almost £3,000 to provide powered wheelchairs for disabled bowlers.

Stamford and District Indoor Bowls Club in Exeter Gardens has been awarded a grant from Sport England as part of their 'Movement Fund' project but it is dependent on raising at least half of the total cost of £5,770 themselves.

The two electric-powered wheelchairs are approved for use on the delicate, green-carpeted playing surface, which covers the club’s six rinks.

A bowls club member using the wheelchair

They will hopefully encourage potential bowlers with limited movement to enjoy the game and compete on a par with the more able-bodied members.

The chairs will replace manual ones which often need additional support from other bowlers to transport them up and down the rinks.

Keith Rippin, chairman of directors and chief coach, said: "Powered wheelchairs will go a long way towards making life easier for some of our members with mobility difficulties including some suffering with the debilitating Parkinson's disease, who will then be able to more fully participate, including games against able-bodied bowlers."

The Sport England grant is conditional that half of the total cost must be raised through financial pledges of support through the Crowdfunder internet platform described as 'a different way to raise money for good ideas.'

A spokesperson for the platform added: "People are increasingly bypassing more traditional funding routes such as bank loans and grants; turning instead to the people around them in their community to support their venture.

"It has been around for decades but the internet makes it possible to reach much bigger audiences."

The club is therefore looking to its members and the local community to raise at least £2,885, through donations via the Crowdfunder platform in order to be able to access the grant from Sport England.

Rippin concluded: "While we are grateful for all donations - large or small - many small donations from our members and beyond should get us to our target quickly."

The project goes live on Friday, September 13, and donations can be made to: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/new-electric-wheelchairs

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club stages its first winter season open weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15 at its complex in Exeter Gardens.

Potential bowlers are encouraged to try the sport for free under the guidance of coaches and experienced players from 10am to 4pm each day.

Use of equipment and tuition is free to all age groups and abilities - aged from nine to 90 and beyond. There is free parking at the complex which has six carpeted rinks, a viewing gallery, bar and restaurant.

The Stamford club are the current men's Lincolnshire county team champions and include two current England internationals among their membership.