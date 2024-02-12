A travelling fair that has been visiting for more than 500 years will return next month.

The Mid-Lent Fair will open to the public in Stamford from 5pm on Monday, March 11, until Saturday, March 16.

It will then move on to Grantham, where it will be open to the public from 2pm on Sunday, March 17, to Wednesday, March 20.

Roads and car parks in Stamford will be closed as follows:

• From 5pm on Friday, March 8, until Sunday, March 17 – Cattlemarket car park (top area only)

• From 5pm on Saturday, March 9, until 6am on Sunday, March 17 – Bath Row and Gooches Court car parks; Castle Dyke; Red Lion Square

• From 8am on Sunday, March 10, until 6am on Sunday, March 17 – Castle Street; Sheepmarket

• From midday on Sunday, March 10 until 6am on Sunday, March 17 – Broad Street; Red Lion Street; Crown Street; Star Lane; Newgate Lane

Roads and car parks in Grantham will be closed as follows:

• After the market on Saturday, March 16, until 6am on Thursday, March 21 – Market Place; Conduit Lane; Union Street; Narrow and Wide Westgate; Welby Street; Guildhall Street (from the junction of Greenwoods Row Car park to Westgate only).

• Conduit Lane car park will also be closed during the same time period.

The Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain had requested that the Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham be extended from four days to five, but this was rejected.

Richard III’s royal charter of 1484 gave the authority to hold the fair and changes to the days on which it is held require an application to the Home Secretary.

All the fun of the fair is returning

South Kesteven District Council receives a payment for the Stamford and Grantham fairs, which includes an element of rental for the space, and the council is paid staff costs for the setup and takedown of the fairs, and any stewarding provided.

