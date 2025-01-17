Home   Stamford   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police investigates break in at Baston farm

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:02, 17 January 2025

An appeal for ‘vital evidence’ from a farm break in is being sought by police.

A farm in Outgang Road, Baston was broken into overnight on Wednesday (January 15).

Police are appealing for anyone who recalls suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to come forward.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “If you were driving in the area, could you have captured vital evidence?

“We are asking people if they could kindly review footage to see if it shows any vehicles parked up in the farm gateway.”

Information can be reported by emailing charlotte.thurston@lincs.police.uk quoting the new crime reference number 25000031685.


