A window was smashed during a break-in at a former village primary school.

The empty King’s Cliffe Endowed School building in Park Street was broken into between Wednesday last week (April 10) and yesterday (April 15).

A window was smashed to gain entry to the property.

Plans were recently approved to turn the building, which has been vacant since 2017, into four town houses.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the break in to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 24*219671.

Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



