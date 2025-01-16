A builder who failed to carry out work after taking over £50,000 in deposits was today (Thursday, January 16) jailed for 20 months.

Stuart Paul Robins, 40, of Charles Road, Stamford, pleaded guilty to ten charges of fraud by false representation.

Lincoln Crown Court

But over a seven month period in 2022 Robins took £52,567 in deposits from 10 customers after promising to carry out work which he failed to complete.

Customers paid out deposits as large as £9,000 and £12,000.

The impact on Robins' victims was significant and not just finanicial, the court heard.

Statements from Robins' victims revealed one had considered suicide. Another had taken years to save up for the deposit which he lost.

In mitigation the court heard Robins took full responsibilty for his offending and was now in work with an estate agents.

He had also offered to pay back the money over a 43 year period, the court was told

The court heard Robins also accepted underlying issues with gambling and alcohol, and had taken measures to address them.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said it was dissapointing that Robins had not been working harder to pay back his customers, many of whom had attended court.

"You not only failed to carry out the work but you did nothing to order the products at all," Judge Hirst told Robins.

"You had actually no intention at all but to walk away with their money."

Judge Hirst said he had been given a number references saying what a "splendid man" he was.

But Judge Hirst added: "Those victims of your fraudulent behaviour would disagree entirely."