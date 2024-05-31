A vital bus route will be restored from Monday (June 3), while another service has been improved.

The mayor of Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson and deputy mayor Anna Smith stepped into help restore the route, which runs from Stamford to Peterborough and back, stopping at Wittering, Wansford, Ailsworth, Castor and Longthorpe.

A bus campaign group took the mayor on a tour and told them of the negative impact on villagers, including a £25 taxi bill to get to medical appointments.

Bus in motion on the street. Photo: istock

Stagecoach has now been appointed to run the route and the details were discussed with residents in Wittering on May 10.

Dr Johnson said: “I know how important good quality public transport is for so many of our residents, which is why we at the combined authority have been working hard to find a way to get this bus route working again, and I’m delighted to announce that it will return in the coming weeks.”

Under 25s in Cambridgeshire can also apply for a special ‘Tiger’ bus pass offering £1 fares as part of the auhority’s work to revamp public transport and help young people get around more affordable.

Elsewhere, Lincolnshire County Council’s improved bus route around Stamford is now operational. What was two buses three days a week is now running hourly six days a week and serves new areas of the town.

Alison Monamy, local bus service manager at Bland’s added: “The development of the new, more comprehensive 182 Stamford Town Service has been a very positive experience.

“The team here at Bland’s are looking forward to meeting more of the Stamford town residents, and we have dropped the cost of off-peak travel on the service to £2 for a single, £3.40 for a return (9am to 2.30pm) to encourage more travelers onboard.”