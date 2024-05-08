A business celebrating a milestone anniversary plans to open a new office.

Hegarty Solicitors, which has offices in Stamford, Market Deeping, Peterborough and

Oakham, has announced plans to offer legal services in Bourne from the autumn.

Chris Brown, partner, Sarah Martin, partner, Tom Moore, associate, Rachael Griffiths, associate

Kally Singh, senior partner, said: “We have ambitious growth plans this year as we mark our 50th anniversary, with a new office planned to open in Bourne in the autumn and plans to further expand our team.”

The solicitors has also announced the promotion of four staff members.

This includes Sarah Martin of the residential conveyancing team in Market Deeping and Chris Brown, head of the family law team and based in Peterborough, who have become partners.

Rachael Griffiths, a chartered legal executive, and Tom Moore, associate, tax, trust and estate planning specialist, have been promoted to associates.

“Hegarty is proud of its reputation for excellence and we strive to support our team in their development throughout their careers,” said Kally.

“These promotions recognise our team members’ contributions to the firm and their focus and vision for delivering excellent client care.”



