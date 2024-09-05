Cafe owners are preparing to open a fourth branch of their business.

Ivo Nanev and Tia Naneva hope to build on the success of their Fika cafes in Stamford, Oakham and at Woolfox members club.

Their new venture will be funded with a £25,000 loan from First Enterprise.

Ivo Nanev and Tia Naneva pictured at their Woolfox cafe.

They said: "The funding support has been crucial for our expansion plans. This finance will allow us to bring our unique brunch experience to more customers with our new café, furthering our mission to offer innovative, high-quality brunch options in a vibrant setting.”

The new cafe will be named Juni but its location hasn’t yet been announced.