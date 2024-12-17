Home   Stamford   News   Article

Gooch’s cafe in Stamford to host Christmas event in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 16:38, 17 December 2024

A white Christmas is looking unlikely in Stamford but there is somewhere you can go to enjoy a touch of the white stuff.

Staff at Gooch’s cafe are hosting a fundraising event on Thursday evening (December 19) and will be bringing in a snow machine for that extra festive feeling.

Visitors can enjoy mulled wine, mince pies and toasted marshmallows. There will also be carol singing and a a charity raffle to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Gooch's cafe. Photo: Google Maps.
Cafe manager Chelsea Cantwell said: “My Nana has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and I thought it would be nice to raise a bit of money. You don’t realise how many people are affected by it because it’s not something everyone talks about.”

Chelsea originally set out to raise £150 from a hamper raffle but her plans have grown as more people have heard about the event and she has already raised £1,400.

The event takes place at Gooch’s in Castle Street, Stamford, on Thursday, December 19 from 6pm onwards.

