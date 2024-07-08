Cake lovers were keen to return to a town bakery, which has reopened in a bigger building.

Despite keeping its opening low-key, Cakes and Co in Stamford was buzzing when it welcomed customers for a couple of days last week.

The cake business has moved from its first home in Stamford Walk to the old Pear Tree pub in Broad Street, which was most recently occupied by furniture shop Smithers of Stamford.

Stewart West of Cakes and Co

Stewart West and Jade West-Gomila, who set up the business five years ago, are holding ‘soft openings’, which they are telling people about on social media, ahead of an official launch later this month.

Cakes and Co offers a cafe-style service as well as wholesale and pre-ordered celebration cakes.

The move will help them expand both the opening hours, from three days to Wednesday to Sunday, and make their way through the wholesale waiting list.

Cakes and Co had a soft opening

Alongside the handmade cakes and savoury bakes, a baker’s brunch is also being added to the menu, which includes croque monsieur and Welsh rarebit.

There is plenty of space, including a sofa

Inside Cakes and Co



What do you think? Let us know in the comments.



