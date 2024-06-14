Long grass on slip roads off the A1 is causing a danger to drivers, according to a councillor.

National Highways is being asked to cut back the overgrown grass blocking visibility for drivers merging with the A1 at Stamford on the A6121, A606 and A43.

While roads are usually maintained and upgraded by local councils, the A1 is the responsibility of the Government’s National Highways as it is considered such a major route.

The slip road onto the A1 at Stamford from the A6121

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford at a district and county level, first noticed the long grass when embarking on a drive northbound to Grantham.

He said: “Drivers are not able to see any traffic on the main road.

“If the grass is high you have to come to a complete halt on the slip road so you can look before you then pull off from a standstill.

Coun Richard Cleaver

“It is quite clear it is a visibility and safety issue.”

Although he has noticed it as an issue previously, Coun Cleaver admits it is the first time he has ‘stuck his ore in’ and asked for action.

More than a quarter of drivers said they missed important information that compromised theirs or someone else’s safety due to overgrown foliage, according to survey from the RAC.

A National Highways inspector visited the slip roads on Wednesday (June 12) and has instructed contractors to mow the grass. A date for this has not been confirmed.

A number of complaints relating to other slip roads joining the A1 in Lincolnshire have been lodged on FixMyStreet, including reports for North Witham, Long Bennington and Foston.

The Colsterworth Esso garage has also asked for the trees and bushes bordering the A1 to be cut back as they are blocking the business and the advertised fuel prices from the view of drivers.

Lincolnshire County Councillor responsible for highways, Richard Davies (Con), says the locations where there are safety issues which cause crashes should be the priority on the A1.

A dashcam screenshot of the slip road off the A1 onto the A43

He added that National Highways isn’t always as responsive to concerns and complaints as the council.

However, he empathised with the cost and difficulty associated with trimming back verges, which often requires a road to be closed.

“Doing anything at the side of the road is dangerous, particularly when people are going by at 70 to 80 mph,” he said.

There have been six fatal crashes on the 35-mile section of A1 between Stamford and Newark between January 2020 and June 2023.

A further 33 incidents involved serious injuries and 107 resulted in minor injuries, as well as many more smaller prangs where drivers and passengers walked away unhurt.

Coun Cleaver said: “I feel despair. Despite all the promises nothing ever gets done.”

We previously asked our LincsOnline readers what would be their top priority to make the A1 safer.

Since 2019, £4.3 million has been allocated for upgrades to the section between Grantham and Stamford.

The words ‘slow’ could be painted onto the road between Little Ponton and Tickencote as part of planned upgrades by National Highways this year.

The improvements also include changes to existing signs, new warning signs, the installation of road studs at unilluminated locations and junctions, and resurfacing.

