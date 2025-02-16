Road safety experts have rejected claims that the position of a new bus stop is putting homeowners at risk.

Jacob Lau Frederiksen and Daniel Dams complained to Lincolnshire County Council after a new bus stop was installed outside their home in Stamford.

They say the stop on Primrose Way is too close to their driveway and are concerned that buses will block their view while they are pulling in and out of the property.

Residents believe the bus stop is too close to their driveway.

They have asked for it to be moved a few metres down the road towards the junction with Tobias Grove - a similar distance to the one positioned on Sidney Farm Lane at the other end of Primrose Way.

In an email to the council the couple said: “The safety and convenience of our community should be the priority and it seems like that wasn’t fully taken into account.

“We are left with reduced visibility when trying to enter or exit our drive. This could lead to an accident in which we or another driver is injured.

They have asked for the stop to be moved closer to the junction with Tobias Grove.

“The bus stop is so close to our drive that it also puts the safety of passengers waiting for the bus at risk.”

The bus stop sign was installed as part of the Bland’s 182 Stamford town service. Buses are scheduled to pass Primrose Way every hour between 7.15am and 5.15pm, Monday to Saturday.

The council has responded to the complaint by saying a safety assessment was followed and the location is suitable.

Steven Batchelor from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said: "There is no set distance that a bus stop must be away from a driveway and/or a junction. Each site is looked at on the individual surroundings, considering traffic flow, collision history, and physical location.

The new bus stop in Primose Way, Stamford.

"No issues were identified at this location. The stop is not blocking any drives and is considered a suitable location with regard to safety.

"Whilst it is not for the safety partnership to consider a request to move it, from our assessment we have not identified any issues that would require it to be moved."

New bus stops have also been installed on Caithness Road, Perth Road, Sutherland Way, West Street, Charles Road, Stamford Bowls Club, Somerville Road, Laughton Drive, Audus Place, Jackson Way, Blackfriars Street, Torkington Gardens, Luffenham Close, Selwyn Road, Braemar Close, Dundee Drive, Trinity Road, Stirling Road, College Close, Kesteven Road, St Mary’s Medical Centre and Borderville Sports Centre.

