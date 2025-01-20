Art Pop-Up spreads cheer in Stamford with art drop
Joy was spread across a town centre as part of a project to beat the January blues.
Hundreds of prints of a cheery illustration have been placed across Stamford today (January 20) as part of a community wellbeing intervention by Art Pop-Up.
Sam Roddan, founder of Stamford-based Art Pop-Up, said: “We hope it makes people smile and gives them a little surprise.”
The illustration of the character Joy was created by artist Ann Bellamy and printed using Shine Lincolnshire’s mental health and wellbeing community investment fund, which is supported by the county council and NHS.
The prints have been placed in buildings in the town centre, including shops, cafes, hairdressers, the library and Stamford Arts Centre and people are encouraged to take them home or pass them on to a friend.
