Joy was spread across a town centre as part of a project to beat the January blues.

Hundreds of prints of a cheery illustration have been placed across Stamford today (January 20) as part of a community wellbeing intervention by Art Pop-Up.

Sam Roddan, founder of Stamford-based Art Pop-Up, said: “We hope it makes people smile and gives them a little surprise.”

Rose Croft and Sam Roddan from Art Pop-Up were joined by members of the cheer club to distribute the illustrations

The illustration of the character Joy was created by artist Ann Bellamy and printed using Shine Lincolnshire’s mental health and wellbeing community investment fund, which is supported by the county council and NHS.

The prints have been placed in buildings in the town centre, including shops, cafes, hairdressers, the library and Stamford Arts Centre and people are encouraged to take them home or pass them on to a friend.

Rose Croft and Sam Roddan from Art Pop-Up holding illustrations of the character Joy which were placed around Stamford town centre

Joy in Hi-Fi in Stamford

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.

