We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years

Father and son take part in national relay

A group of walkers were joined by a father and son on penny farthings as they took part in a nationwide relay for charity.

Members of “Team Honk” passed through the Mercury area on Monday during a 3,000-mile relay as they did their bit for Sport Relief.

A group of 15 walkers met in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, at 9.30am on Monday morning to begin their journey.

The end of the Stamford leg of the Team Honk relay 10 years ago.

They walked via Werrington through Helpston, Bainton and Burghley House. When they got to Stamford on Monday afternoon they passed the baton to Simon Wright and his father Terry, from CycleWright.co in St Paul’s Street.

The family duo then hopped on to penny farthings to take the Baton to Baston.

Amanda Moore, who was one of the walkers, said: “It went really well and was so much fun.

“We even stopped for tea and cake along the way.

“The baton was successfully handed over to Simon and Terry, both on their penny farthings, and they cycle it nine miles to Baston.”

Village post office reopens as cafe

A village post office has reopened in a cafe.

Shop owner and sub-postmistress Miranda Bainbridge (left) and post office assistant Sandra Turpie (right) 10 years ago.

The Corby Glen branch is believed to be the first in the area where customers can stop for soups and snacks while buying stamps and savings bonds.

The Pantry in Market Place, owned by Miranda Bainbridge, is the new home of the village post office.

The branch in Church Street closed after sub postmistress Helen Dunn retired.

Ms Bainbridge, who returned to Lincolnshire two years ago after living in Spain for 20 years, said: “When I came back to the UK I could see things from an outsiders point of view. I noticed communities were dying.

“Many post offices have closed in villages and I didn't want that to happen in Corby Glen.”

With the nearest branch 10 miles away in Bourne, Ms Bainbridge said she had been very busy since the opening on Valentine’s Day.

She added: “We have no banks here, so people come in to pay in cheques or withdraw cash.

“It's like a mini bank which is very helpful for pen-sioners. And they can also stop for coffee and a chat.”

Teachers learn new ways in Finland

Two teachers have visited Finland to learn a different approach to maths. Kat Marsden and Phillippa Johnson, of Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, travelled to the country this month.

Phillippa Johnson (left) and Kat Marsden (right) 10 years ago.

They secured a grant to help them develop maths tuition and decided as part of their project to visit the city of Turku to learn about Finnish methods of teaching.

Pupils have also been chatting to schools in Finland online.

Admin manager Alison Smith said: "Finland is consistently ranked as one of the highest performance countries in mathematics and at Westfield both our teachers and our pupils are keen to learn about everyday life in Finnish schools."

Lizzie has no regrets after hair chop

A fundraiser says she has no regrets after shaving off her hair for charity.

Lizzie Haines shows off some of her long locks 10 years ago.

An audience of 40 supporters watched Lizzie Haines say goodbye to her locks during a charity night at Manhattan 34 in Leicester on Valentine's Day.

The 33-year-old took on the challenge to raise money for the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel.

Lizzie, of Siskin Road, Uppingham, said: “I don't regret it for a second and actually quite like my new look.

“I will be growing my hair back but for now it’s so easy to look after and saves so much time in the shower.”

Lizzie set herself a fundraising target of £10,000 and has raised £7,642 so far from the head shave, a cake sale, music night and man auction.

She said: “I haven’t quite reached my target but how can I scoff at £7,000?

“I’m thrilled to have raised so much money and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support.”

Lizzie was joined on the night by her husband Alex and her hairdresser Jennifer Chase, of Hair and Booty in Uppingham, who carried out the head shave.

Pupils learn about emergency services

Pupils were greeted by blue flashing lights when they arrived at The Bluecoat School in Stamford.

Staff and pupils with the ambulance that visited them at The Bluecoat School 10 years ago.

But this was no emergency, just part of a planned day aimed at enhancing children’s citizenship skills.

Thomas Giddings from North East Ambulance Service along with Dave Inwood and Christina Wright of Northampton Emergency Aid Team told pupils about the different roles of the ambulance service.

Children were taught how to make an emergency call and learned the importance of staying calm.

They also learned that when they make a 999 call the operator will need to know the location, their phone number and exactly what has happened.

25 years ago

Pancakes events take place

A pancake morning in Easton-on-the-Hill helped raise money for a local school.

Left to right: Sarah Harrison, Helen Gibbons and Jenny Hind 25 years ago.

Left to right: Thomas Giddings, Sarah Green, Matthew Green and Nicola Boyden at Brite Start Nursery 25 years ago.

The morning was organised by Easton Garfords County Primary’s Parent Teacher and Friends Association.

Coffee, pancakes, tupperware and children’s books helped to raise £50 for school funds.

The event was held last Tuesday morning, prior to pancake day which fell in the half-term break, in the house of a PTFA member Jenny Hind.

Youngsters at the Brite Start Nursery, Stamford, celebrated Shrove Tuesday with pancake races and a feast.

Toddlers and younger school children competed in a series of running events while flipping the seasonal treats at the nursery on Green Lane.

They run a similar event every year but this was the first time Shrove Tuesday fell in half-term so the Out of School Club children could take part.

Girl Guide receives top award

Girl Guide Gemma Doland has received the Baden Powell Trefoil Award, the highest achievement a Guide can earn.

Gemma Doland (front) shows offer award 25 years ago.

Gemma (14), of Market Deeping, had to spend months working in the community and with younger Brownies to be given the honour.

Liz Kelly, leader of the 2nd Market Deeping Guides, has been impressed by Gemma's hard-work and enthusiasm.

“Gemma had to work through many stages to be able to achieve the award, such as helping other organisations, planning camps and learning first aid.

“She has also been helping with the Brownies for quite a while and when her Guiding days are over she is planning to go back to the Brownies as a leader.

“She has done very well and can be proud of herself. This award is not something that can be done in a few weeks.”

Gemma's sister Kim (13) may follow in her footsteps, as Liz thinks she might be willing to go for the Trefoil award too.

College awarded for health and safety

Stamford College has been congratulated for promoting healthier eating among its hundreds of students.

David Price, SKDC environmental health officer (far right) hands over the award to Stamford College 25 years ago.

The college catering department has been given the Heartbeat Award in recognition of its commitment to high hygiene standards, healthier environments and more nutritious dishes.

College spokesman Jayne Olney said: “We have been working towards the award for some time and our students now have the choice of eating healthier options.”

So when students queue up in the canteen they can now buy baked potatoes or chips, or raisins instead of chocolate from the college shop.

The award followed an inspection by South Kesteven District Council environmental officers and presented by principal officer David Price.

Vintage ride for bride

Bride-to-be Donna Sheehan made sure she got to the church on time on Saturday - by catching a lift on a vintage fire engine.

Donna Sheehan (left) and Jason Davis (right) 25 years ago.

Donna, (29), thought she was going to ride to All Saints' Church, Stamford, in a Mercedes, but her intended — fireman Jason Davis — had other ideas.

Donna's mum, Shirley Sheehan, of Casterton Road, Stamford, said: “Jason just wanted to do something a little bit different and when Donna looked out of the window at the engine she shrieked in horror.

“It was a surprise but she loved it. The bells were ringing as she went to the church and people were lining the street to have a look — it was lovely.”

The engine was loaned by the Cheshire fire service where Jason's father is a senior officer.

50 years ago

Stamford people have been asked to keep the litter-strewn Mill Stream clean after it has been cleared next month.

Coun lan Allen said at a Borough Council meeting, on Tuesday: "The town of Stamford will be pleased that this generous civic action has been taken."

But he asked those people who had brought the matter to attention if they could help in keeping it clean in the future.

The Welland and Nene River Authority hope to begin work on clearing the cluttered beauty spot next month.

Weeds, silt and rubbish will be cleared from the stream which runs along one side of the meadows.

100 years ago

Bellringers at dinner — At the Crown Hotel, on Saturday evening, a company of about 40, compromising the bellringers and sidesmen of St Martin’s, the bellringers of All Saints, and several friends, met to enjoy the hospitality of Mr G. Henson, himself a bellringer of St Martin’s, on the occasion of his departure from the town for Whittlesey, with his newly-made bride. An excellent dinner was presided over by Mr R. S. Cox, and the toast of The Chairman and Mr Geoffrey Henson.

150 years ago

Stamford Union — The statistics laid before the board on Wednesday last showed that there were 17 pauper inmates less than in the corresponding week of last year, the number being respectively 126 and 143.

The recipients of out-relief were also 1 less, the number being 805, and the cost 921. 2s. 21d.

The master applied for permission to hire a cook and laundry-maid, no less than 6 able-bodied women having discharged themselves since the previous Board meeting: he stated there were now in the house only 15 adult women under the age of 60, and of those 10 were invalids, so that the whole of the cleaning, washing, ironing, and part of the cooking, were left to 5 persons.

200 years ago

Townshead, the hero of Monday last, we are informed, has undertaken to walk 62 miles a day for 15 successive days; to start on Monday next, from the Horse Shoe, Stamford, through Uffington, Tallington, Deeping, Northborough, Glinton, Werrington, Walton, Peterborough, Thorpe, Castor, Ailsworth, Wansford, and back to Stamford, daily.