We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

School children celebrate World Book Day

Children dressed up as superheroes, princesses, Gruffalos and a host of other fictional characters at schools and nurseries to mark World Book Day.

Book day at St Augustine's Primary School 10 years ago.From left back - Ellianah Bush, Sinead McIvor, Gabrielle Hutchinson, Lily James and Aaron Bird.Front - Jack Harrison, Joseph Crosby and Jonathan Croze.

Designated as a day of celebrating books and reading by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the annual World Book Day on March 6 is celebrated in over 100 countries.

At St Augustine's Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Kesteven Road, Stamford, children had a week of celebrations.

"Having decided they love books too much to limit themselves to just one day of celebrating, the children took part in a whole week of fun-filled activities," said Lorna Ockwell, teacher and literacy co-ordinator.

Entrepreneur to raise money for children’s charity

An entrepreneur is looking for artists to take part in a summer exhibition. Rosemary Lorkings, of Langham Lane, Burghley-on-the-Hill, is raising money for a children’s heart charity after receiving life-saving surgery herself at the age of 11.

Rosemary Lorkings 10 years ago.

Rosemary said: “Fifty years ago I was one of two children to have groundbreaking heart surgery in the now defunct Southampton Chest Hospital in Hampshire.

“I have always wanted to raise money for a heart cause but it has taken me 50 years to decide what form that should take.

“I wanted an event that would appeal across the board and that was something different for the village. I’m interested in arts and crafts myself and thought it would be something nice for people to get involved in.”

The Art for Heart’s Sake show will take place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Langham.

Rosemary hopes a range of artists, from painters and sculptors to photographers and knitters, will sign up to showcase and sell their work in aid of a good cause.

Money raised will go to the Chain of Hope charity which funds heart surgery for children in third world countries and flies them to the UK for more complicated procedures.

Checkout worker braves the shave

A checkout supervisor embraced her company's wacky hair weekend by shaving off her own for charity. Branches of Tesco across the country took part in hair-themed challenges to raise money for its charity of the year, Diabetes UK.

Sharon Orme had her head shaved by Katie Ellis, of Petra Hair and Beauty 10 years ago.

Sharon, of Downing Crescent, Stamford, said: "I was nervous beforehand but once my hairdresser started I was fine.

“I have absolutely no regrets about doing it. If it's cold, I'll just wear a hat and hopefully it won't take too long to grow back."

Supporters have given £700 so far and donations can still be made at Tesco in High Street.

Pupils reflect on lives lost in war

Pupils made a timely trip to the former battlegrounds of the First World War to reflect on the huge loss of life during the conflict.

Bourne Grammar School Pupils Jack Scholes and Adam Castle 10 years ago.

Year 10 pupils Lauren Brown and Jack Scholes wrote about their experiences.

They said: “When standing on top of a forward or reverse slope and, quite literally, standing in a trench system, it became easy to see how the trenches were carved into the landscape in order to give either side the upper hand.

"A short walk from the German trenches brought us to Spanbroekmolen Crater; it is the largest site of mine craters from the war, where 19 mines set by the British in 1917 exploded, before they launched the offensive on June 7 that year.

“"”Following this we visited Ploegsteert Memorial. We were given an introduction to military cemeteries including the symbolism of gravestones, cemetery placement and decoration within cemeteries, as well as meeting our first victim of war, Albert French, a rifleman who was killed in action aged 16.

“Hearing Albert's story and reading his letters back home were extremely moving; his story made us realise that every other name also had a story behind it.”

The pupils spent three more days learning the history of the war ahead of the 100th anniversary of the conflict.

Music manager Richard receives top award

A music merchandising manager who has toured with some of the world's biggest bands has scooped an industry award.

Richard Carter, of Foxglove Road, Stamford, was named Merchandiser of the Year in the 2014 Tour Link Top Dog awards.

Music merchandiser Richard Carter 10 years ago.

The Merchandiser of the Year category was only introduced to the awards this year, and Richard was proud to be the first recipient.

The awards recognise all those who work to make music tours come together and are voted on by industry members.

Richard has been working with top bands and artists for more than two decades. He oversees the entire merchandising operation during the tour.

He said: "If you go to a concert and buy a T-shirt or programme, I oversee that."

Richard began his merchandising career on a Tina Turner tour. The list of artists Richard has worked with since includes Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna and Elton John.

The touring life means Richard is on the road for nine months of the year.

Luckily his wife, Su Flesland-Carter, can sympathise with the workload.

As a costume designer she also tours the world and is currently working with Beyoncé.

But the couple both enjoy coming back to Stamford to relax.

25 years ago

Emmerdale actors pay a visit to town

Emmerdale came to Stamford this week as three of the stars from the top Yorkshire Television soap visited the town to go shopping and sightseeing.

Actors Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, Nick Evans, who plays farmer’s son Roy Glover, and Dominic Brunt (vet Paddy) visited a number of shops in High Street.

They signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans outside THorntons, WH Smith and Vision Express.

The hungry actors then made a beeline for Stamford’s Ask Restaurant for lunch.

The visit was meant as a something of a break from Emmerdale filming and rehearsals, but the trio were soon recognised and swamped with attention.

Earlier in the week, the lads had a quieter few days at Langham in Rutland, and mingled with the locals at the Noel Arms pub.

Juniors claim national gymnastics title

Junior gymnasts at Stamford High Junior School were celebrating after their under-10 team claimed a national title.

The Stamford High Junior School under-10 gymnastics show off their shield and medals 25 years ago.Picture are (standing from left) Eleanor Wells, Mary Jo Knight, (kneeling) Siobhan Bailey, gymnastics teacher Trudy Smith, Hannah Hounslow and Laura Cress (front).

School spokesman Maryon Cook said: “We are all absolutely delighted with the girls’ performance. We have never won a national gymnastics title before and the girls can be extremely proud of themselves.”

The team was instructed by teacher Trudy Smith.

The school entered three other teams in the competition, and finished in joint third position overall.

Hannah Hounslow was fifth (out of 85) in the individual competition.

Charity breakfast helps Cancer Research campaign

A charity breakfast party held at Priory Court raised cash for The Cancer Research Campaign thanks to the support of local people.

Some of those who took part in the charity breakfast at Priory Court, Stamford, 25 years ago. Pictured are: Gill Bolton (left), Janet Gorrie, Ros Simpson (organiser), Janet Williams, Frances Payne and Chris Hawkins (both representing Stamford High School).

Local organiser Ros Simpson said: “I want to thank everyone who made such an effort to make the breakfast a huge success.”

A total of almost £50 was raised.

School pupils celebrate Chinese New Year

Taiwanese lanterns were made by pupils of the Easton Garford School, Easton-on-the-Hill to welcome the Chinese New Year.

Pupils at Easton Garford School 25 years ago.

The pupils spent more than an hour after school making their own lanterns. Several mums and dads joined in.

The lanterns were lit as the children made a procession through the streets.

He added the procession through the streets on a chilly March evening was made memorable by the near freezing temperatures.

“I’m sure it must be considerably warmer in Taiwan,” he said.

Did you spot these Victorian women in 1999?

Frilly Victorian bathing costumes were seen at Stamford Leisure Pool.

The dressing up was part of a sponsored aqua aerobics session to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Jayne Burrows, of the Stamford Leisure Pool, said: "The event was a great success. More than 20 women of all ages took part and a substantial amount of money was raised. The session was organised as part of our Healthy Hearts Campaign.”

50 years ago

Hundreds of years of history came to a sentimental end when Stamford Borough Council met for the last time.

And it was followed by a farewell dinner for the council and 14 former Mayors of the town.

The Mayor, Coin A. T. Brodie was given a pat on the back by his deputy Ald R. Grainger.

He thanked Coun Bordie for the way he had presided over the council during his term of office - especially with the difficulties of local government reorganisation.

100 years ago

Home missions — The Home Missionary anni-versary was held at the Wesleyan Church.

On Sunday the Rev. F. C. Wright preached to good congregations.

At the meeting on Monday the speaker was the key. J. W. Sawyer, of the R.A.F., and Mr. Wiltrid Hinson (circuit steward), who presided, was supported by the Revs. J. Westcombe, J. R. Course, and F. C. Wright.

The church showed its gratitude for the recovery of Mr. Westcombe from his recent illness, and expressed a sincere wish for the return to health of Mrs. Westcombe, who is still seriously ill.

150 years ago

The Amateur Minstrels gave their second entertainment in the Assembly-room, Stamford.

Their efforts were even more successful than at the previous concert, as regards execution the several performances being marked with precision and harmony; but it would tend more to the credit of the manager of the company if more circumspection were observed in the selection of songs, some of those in the second part being a little objectionable.

200 years ago

At the Crown Inn in Stamford on Friday the Nineteenth day of March, subject to such conditions of sale as will be then and there produced, that excellent well-built messuage or dwelling-house, situate at the south end of St Martin’s comprising a spacious dining-room and drawing-room, breakfast-room, library, butler's pantry, kitchens, with very good bedrooms, cellars, coach-house, stable, and every other requisite fit for the residence of a genteel family, now in the tenure or occupation of Mrs Neunburg. N. B.

This house stands in the most eligible situation, commanding a view of the surrounding country, and adjoining the park of the Marquess of Exeter.