Help for people affected by cancer is set to expand after a merger between two support groups.

The newly-named Stamford and Rutland Cancer Support Group, which combines the Stamford Cancer Support Group and the Rutland and Melton Cancer Support Group, has increased its services.

Alongside its regular meetings on the fourth Tuesday of each month - from 2pm at the Stamford Day Centre - the group has introduced an evening support meeting in Ryhall.

The first takes place on Wednesday, February 12, from 7.30pm, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, in Mill Street.

A new website has also been launched at www.stamfordcancersupportgroup.org.uk with information about events, meetings, and resources.

“Our community is growing, and we want to ensure everyone affected by cancer has a place for friendship, advice, and understanding,” said group chairperson, Joan Richardson.

The group is open to anyone affected by cancer - patients, family members, friends, and carers.

Meetings provide a safe space for sharing experiences, listening to guest speakers, and a chat.

The group also holds a popular monthly Saturday stroll in Burghley Park and a coffee meet-up at the George Inn, in Oakham.

The next Stamford meeting, on Tuesday, February 28, will feature the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, who are seeking the group's input into healthcare in Lincolnshire.