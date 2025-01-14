Car park prices in Grantham and Stamford to rise after South Kesteven District Council decision
Council car park charges are due to change from next week.
The measures will see an overall price rise at short and long stay car parks.
But they also include an hour’s free parking at all South Kesteven District Council car parks in Grantham except for Wharf Road multi-storey, where people can have two hours’ free parking. This has been introduced to get more shoppers in to Grantham to boost the town’s economy.
The new tariffs will begin on Monday (January 20):
Stamford short stay
Up to 1 hr: increase from £1.30 to £1.50
Up to 2 hrs: increase from £2 to £2.50
Up to 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £4.50
Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.40 to £8
Stamford long stay
Up to 2hrs: increase from £2.60 to £3
Up to 4 hrs: increase from £3.50 to £4
Over 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £5
Grantham short stay*
Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free
Up to 2 hrs: increase from £1.90 to £2
Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £4.10 to £2.50
Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.30 to £7
*These exclude Wharf Rd and Welham St, but Conduit St would be redesignated as short stay
Wharf Road, Grantham
Up to 2 hrs: free
Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £8 to £2.50
Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5
Welham Street, Grantham
Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free
Up to 3 hrs: decrease from £2.50 to £1.50
Up to 4 hrs: increase from £1.70 to £1.90
Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5
Season tickets
Stamford (weekdays only) could be priced £140 for four months and £265 for six months.
Grantham (weekdays only) could be priced £135 for four months and £260 for six months.
There will be 146 additional spaces at the Cattlemarket Car Park in Stamford, some of which will be spaces with electric vehicle charging points.
The price rises, which were decided by South Kesteven District Council in September, are the first for three years, with a review planned in six months’ time to monitor the effect they have had.