Council car park charges are due to change from next week.

The measures will see an overall price rise at short and long stay car parks.

But they also include an hour’s free parking at all South Kesteven District Council car parks in Grantham except for Wharf Road multi-storey, where people can have two hours’ free parking. This has been introduced to get more shoppers in to Grantham to boost the town’s economy.

North Street car park in Stamford

The new tariffs will begin on Monday (January 20):

Stamford short stay

Up to 1 hr: increase from £1.30 to £1.50

Up to 2 hrs: increase from £2 to £2.50

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £4.50

Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.40 to £8

North Street Car Park in Stamford

Stamford long stay

Up to 2hrs: increase from £2.60 to £3

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £3.50 to £4

Over 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £5

Wharf Road long stay car park in Stamford

Grantham short stay*

Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free

Up to 2 hrs: increase from £1.90 to £2

Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £4.10 to £2.50

Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.30 to £7

*These exclude Wharf Rd and Welham St, but Conduit St would be redesignated as short stay

Welham Street Car Park in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Wharf Road, Grantham

Up to 2 hrs: free

Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £8 to £2.50

Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5

Welham Street, Grantham

Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free

Up to 3 hrs: decrease from £2.50 to £1.50

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £1.70 to £1.90

Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5

Season tickets

Stamford (weekdays only) could be priced £140 for four months and £265 for six months.

Grantham (weekdays only) could be priced £135 for four months and £260 for six months.

There will be 146 additional spaces at the Cattlemarket Car Park in Stamford, some of which will be spaces with electric vehicle charging points.

The price rises, which were decided by South Kesteven District Council in September, are the first for three years, with a review planned in six months’ time to monitor the effect they have had.