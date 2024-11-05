Plans for a major expansion to a town's "primary long-stay car park" have been unanimously approved.

South Kesteven District Council's cabinet endorsed the creation of an additional 146 spaces at the Cattlemarket car park in Stamford, alongside 11 accessible bays and provision for eight more EV charging points near The Meadows, during a meeting today (Tuesday, November 5).

Originally planning to add 80 spaces in 2020, the council amended this in August. The plans will go to the planning committee this Thursday (November 7) for final approval.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

The project is expected to cost around £550,000, and a tender and specifications to appoint a contractor for the works have already been prepared, with plans to issue this month, pending the acquisition of planning permission.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Independent), cabinet member for property and public engagement, proposed advancing the project, describing the site as Stamford's "primary long-stay car park". He previously emphasised that the expansion would be vital to support economic growth.

This was seconded by Coun Rhea Rayside (Liberal Democrat), cabinet member for people and communities, who explained that during a recent event in the town a resident had told her: "We need more accommodation and parking."

The Catllemarket car park currently provides 275 spaces, plus 15 for disabled users.

However, one area within the car park, extending to one acre, has remained undeveloped for some time. According to council documents, this area has not been used since the former Cattle Market buildings were demolished many years ago.