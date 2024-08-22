Hundreds of iconic vehicles will be on display at an event in the heart of a town.

People are getting revved up as Stamford Car Show makes a return on Sunday (August 27).

Exhibitors will start the day with a leisurely rally through Stamford and the surrounding countryside, before taking up their positions on the Meadows at 10am.

Last year many made a day of it and enjoyed a picnic on Stamford Meadows. Photo: Chris Lowndes

More than 500 owners of classic cars, modern classics, enhanced performance vehicles and ‘dream cars’ are signed up for the event.

There will also be refreshments, rides and inflatables, a duck race and a treasure hunt.

The annual event is organised by the 611 Stamford Round Table – a group of professional people aged 18 to 45 who fundraise and give up their time to help others in the community.

The event attracted thousands of visitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Entry to the car show is free but donations are encouraged.



