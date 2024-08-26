An annual car show rallied a bumper crowd.

The 20th Stamford Car Show kicked off with a rally starting from New Lodge Farm in Bulwick and ending at the town meadows.

More than 500 owners of classic cars, modern classics, enhanced performance vehicles and ‘dream cars’ exhibited their cars at the event yesterday (Sunday, August 25).

Hundreds of classic cars were on display. Photo: Chris Lowndes

James Wright, chairperson of Stamford Round Table, which organises the event, estimates there were between 8,000 to 10,000 visitors throughout the day and branded it a ‘roaring success’.

He said: “I think it was a success because we cater for everybody with activities for children and lots of options for food - as well as the cars.

“People always say it is one of the best events they go to.

Ian Jeffries with children Eva and Isaac. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Each year it brings back visitors. Already we have people asking about next year.”

Entry to the car show was free but volunteers were collecting donations.

Although the money is still being counted up, James expects £10,000 has been raised from the event, which will be used to support local good causes.

James said: “Particularly in today’s economy, having a free event is important.

“We didn’t chase people around asking for money but the donations were appreciated.

Tony Treadwell and Stuart Bladen from Tallington. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“All of the money goes back into the community.”

Pat and Graham Martin form Deeping St James with a 1936 Riley Merlin. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Alan and Val Eve from Deeping with their campervan. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Pete and Rosemary Stimpson with their Mustang. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Car Show pulled in the crowds. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mick Dearing and his Dodge pick up from Bourne. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Laura, Liam, Norman and Karen Frith from Fotheringhay. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Tony Haggie with his Morgan. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was held on Stamford Meadows. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Cars lined up against the backdrop of Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

All types of vehicles were on display. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Visitors were keen to get a look at the vintage cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Paul Hannah and a Fiat 500. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He thanked the 14 other organisers and event sponsor Charles and Dean as well as the exhibitors and visitors for their support.



