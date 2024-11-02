Discover a piece of history with this stunning Grade II listed former Victorian station, nestled in a picturesque rural location.

Crafted from Stamford stone and originally constructed in 1840, this exceptional property has been thoughtfully extended and fully refurbished, creating a warm and inviting living space ideal for families.

Set a five-minute drive from Stamford, this property sits opposite the signal box of the last manned crossing in the county.

Kylemore Cottage in Barnack is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The home has a spacious and light-filled layout, with oak-effect ceramic tiles throughout the ground floor. There is a newly installed wooden front door and aluminium double-glazed windows.

The contemporary kitchen has painted timber units, slimline Fenix worktops, and integrated appliances. The dining room has a log burner complete with a marble fireplace with reclaimed oak surround.

Bi-folding doors open to the expansive sandstone terrace and a fully enclosed garden featuring a lawn and mature shrubs. There's additional garden space running alongside the railway.

Upstairs, you will find four generously-sized double bedrooms, each capable of accommodating a king-size bed. The master bedroom features an en-suite shower and French doors leading to a private balcony. A stylish family bathroom has a fitted bath and a separate shower.

Practical amenities include a paved driveway that accommodates up to three cars, while two garden sheds offer storage.

The property also has a CCTV camera at the front for added peace of mind and a newly installed air source heat pump.

This delightful property is being sold with no onward chain.

Don't miss the chance to own this character-filled home that encapsulates the best of both worlds—historical charm combined with modern conveniences. Estate agent Newton Fallowell highly recommends booking an experience this enchanting residence for yourself.

Kylemore Cottage in Uffington Road, Barnack, is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £775,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call 01780 754530 or email: stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk