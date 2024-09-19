New jet wash facilities and electric vehicle charging points could be installed at a petrol station.

Motor Fuel Group is seeking planning permission to make changes at the Morrisons fuel station in Stamford.

It was closed for five days last month for a refurbishment but more improvements are in the pipeline, including the addition of four jet wash stations and an EV charging zone.

Morrisons filling station

A spokesperson said: “MFG has committed significant capital into its initial upgrade of Morrisons sites across the UK, including Stamford.

“We will be investing in the forecourt infrastructure to ensure the sites comply with the latest health and safety regulations and are fit for the future.

“The improvement of the EV infrastructure is part of MFG’s wider commitment to invest £400million into installing EV chargers across its network of sites by 2030.”

The plans must be approved by South Kesteven District Council.

A separate application for EV charging points in Stamford was approved at appeal last week. Osprey Charging Limited plans to install 16 rapid chargers with seating and a toilet block in a field south of Tinwell Road.

