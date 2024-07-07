A children’s charity which provides clothes and equipment to families is calling for extra help to keep up with the growing demand.

Bumps and Beyond has been busier than ever since moving to a new home at the former Westside Gym premises in Stamford.

More volunteers are needed to sort through the donations and help visitors to find the items they need.

Trustee Vanessa Burton

Chairperson of trustees, Vanessa Burton, said: “We cannot operate our charity without the amazing help from our volunteers. Since moving to our new premises we have become busier, which is fantastic, but we need people to help us man the showroom and our donation room.

“It is such rewarding work. We get to know our clients so well and seeing families come back to us over the years to drop off donations once they are back on their feet is a wonderful thing to witness.”

Th charity takes in donations of children’s clothes and equipment including car seats, cot beds, nappies and baby milk. Items are laid out like a charity shop and people can take what they need and make a donation.

Bumps and Beyond in West Street, Stamford

Bumps and Beyond is open to everyone, not just families in need.

Help is needed Monday to Thursday between 9.15am and 1.45pm with volunteers welcome for a couple of hours or a full shift. Travel expenses are paid at 45p per mile.

To find out more call 01780 480493 or email hello@bumps-and-beyond.org