Burghley House's Christmas Fair was a success
Thousands of Christmas shoppers browsed the stalls and sampled the food on offer at an annual market.
Burghley Christmas Fair returned this year with more than 150 stalls and 29,000 visitors attending throughout the four days from Thursday to Sunday.
Kara Groves, head of events, said: “We were delighted to see so many people enjoying the festive spirit at this year’s Burghley Christmas Fair.
“A sincere thank you to everyone who joined us and to all those who made the event so special from our talented exhibitors and dedicated in-house team to our event partners and amazing volunteers.
“We’re already looking forward to doing it all again next year.”
Snow fell in the courtyards as shoppers browsed the chalets, marquees and pagodas.
Exhibitors offered gifts from Viking drinking horns and rum to candles and clothes as well as a range of hot food and drink which could be enjoyed on the day.
There was also a Victorian carousel, lit up for the season, and a number of backdrops for photos including nutcracker soldiers and Burghley Christmas Fair signs surrounded by festive foliage.
Shopping hours were extended into the evenings on Friday and Saturday while weekend tickets sold out.
