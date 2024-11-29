A decision to replace a traditional village Christmas tree with a metal frame and lights on a listed monument has sparked controversy.

Villagers in Corby Glen have expressed frustration over the new Market Place feature attached to the Grade II listed medieval Market Cross, lamenting the loss of a traditional tree.

The parish council said the tree addressed rising costs and safety concerns, with long-term savings.

A metal Christmas tree has been used to replace traditional village centrepiece. Photo: Supplied

Residents argue the financial case is flawed and see the tree as integral to village Christmas traditions, with many feeling the metal replacement diminishes the festive spirit.

They are calling for the council to revisit its decision, suggesting better alternatives like a smaller or permanent tree or community donations.

Toby Leete, chairperson of the Corby Glen Sheep Fair, hoped the council would ‘reverse the decision of the ridiculous thing they’ve hung up all over a listed monument and put the tree back’.

“It’s a metal monstrosity on top of a Grade II listed ancient monument – it’s disrespectful and a bit of a joke,” he said.

“I don’t understand why they’ve done it; there are options available. It’s not expensive, it’s just a tree. If they’re going to pull ‘Elf and Safety,’ there are ways of dealing with it.”

Several posts were made on Facebook, inviting people to comment.

A poll by fellow Sheep Fair organiser Tom Fox has had nearly 300 votes, with 91% of people saying they want their “real Christmas tree” back in the market place. Around 3% said no, and 6% said they weren’t bothered.

He said: “It's hideous. It's definitely an eyesore. It's not really in keeping with the traditional nature of the Christmas tree that the marketplace had for over 50 years.

“They've always had a Christmas tree, and it's a bit of a shame that it's gone.”

Resident Karen Oatridge said: “The village has always had a real tree, going back through generations. Yet the parish council has erected a metal monstrosity in the village square. Villagers are not happy about this at all.

“For years, families have gathered on Christmas Eve to see Santa, sing carols, etc., and the real tree has been a real tradition. Now we’ve been left with this.”

Since the posts were made, Mr Leete suggested that if the parish council refuses to provide a tree, his organisation might step in, while a member of Boothby Wildland has offered a conifer due to be removed for native trees.

The parish council said replacing the real tree with a metal alternative was driven by rising costs and safety concerns. The metal tree represents a one-time expense, unlike ongoing costs.

The real tree cost £150 annually, while the metal tree's one-time expense was £730.

The council addressed concerns about the consultation process, saying the decision followed public meetings where residents shared views.

The idea for the metal tree, introduced by a resident, was debated, they said.

Chairman James Walsingham said: “We recognise that the Christmas tree has long been a cherished part of our village's festive tradition, and we deeply value the input and sentiments of our residents.

“We understand the strong advocacy expressed by many residents for reinstating a real tree.

“We are carefully reviewing the feedback shared, including the results of the recent community poll, and will discuss the matter further at the upcoming parish council meeting.

“We hope this response provides clarity and reassurance that we are committed to listening to the community and making decisions in the best interests of our village.”

The issue will be discussed at the parish council meeting on Tuesday, December 10, at 7.30pm. Residents are invited to attend.