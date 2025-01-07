Members of a bridge club have made two donations to community causes.

Chairman of Stamford Bridge Club John Prior presented £1,000 to Evergreen Care Trust, which supports older and vulnerable people with care in their own homes.

The cheque was received by Ed Bailey, volunteer services manager.

John also presented £750 and two large boxes of groceries to Sian Fytche, operations manager of Stamford Food Bank.

Stamford Bridge Club members meet for lessons and playing sessions on weekdays at its clubhouse off Exeter Gardens in Stamford. The club has more than 700 members.

Beginners’ classes start on Thursday, January 16, with Sue Moss and John Prior leading daytime and evening sessions.

Each course lasts 10 weeks and costs £65.

For details email elisealliston@yahoo.co.uk