A sports club has scaled back plans to rebuild its clubhouse and will instead refurbish the existing building.

Stamford Rugby Club launched a £1million fundraising appeal two years ago to replace the ageing facilities at its ground in Hambleton Road.

But multiple factors, including the rising cost of materials and delays in transferring the club’s lease from South Kesteven District Council to Stamford Town Council, have forced the committee to rethink their plans.

Stamford Rugby Club will be refurbished.

The most pressing issue was the need to spend a £238,000 grant by January 2025. The money was promised by building developers via the district council with the condition that it be spent within three years, but with only £450,000 in the fundraising pot, the rugby club isn’t in a position to start the rebuild.

Co-chairman Mark Anderson said: “While the decision to pivot from a new build was difficult, it’s the best way forward. Refurbishing our clubhouse allows us to provide our members with a facility that meets our critical needs.

“We are committed to delivering a modern and functional facility that we can be very proud of.”

Plans for the new clubhouse have been dropped.

The new designs will shortly be shared with club members. It is thought a new roof and windows will be installed before winter ahead of the clubhouse being fully refurbished next May at the end of the season. The changing rooms will be upgraded and floodlights enhanced to reduce the glare.

The aim is for work to be complete by the end of next summer.

Club president Nigel Parkinson said: “Changing direction is never easy but like all great sports teams, knowing when to pivot and change approach is the key to winning. This new direction ensures we maximise the funding that we have in place and gives us a project that is both affordable and achievable in a relatively quick time.”

The club was founded in 1902 and has been based at the Empingham Road playing fields for more than 60 years. It has more than 1,000 members with men’s, women’s, junior and mini teams.

More than £450,000 had been raised towards the cost of rebuilding.

Secretary Vicki Miley said: “We’re grateful for the support of our members and donors. Their continued backing is vital as we embark on this updated project. Together we will create a clubhouse that we can all be proud of and that will serve the interests of Stamford Rugby Club and the local community for the years to come.”