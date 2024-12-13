A footballer who was seriously injured in a hit and run crash is being supported by teammates as he faces a long road to recovery.

Freddie Gilder-Smith had enjoyed a Christmas meal and drinks with friends before the accident on Saturday night.

He was found at the side of the road the following morning.

Twenty-year-old Freddie remains in hospital where he is being treated for a broken femur and pelvis. He also suffered serious cuts to his hand and lip, and tore his anterior cruciate ligament

Members of Kings Cliffe United Football Club have launched a fundraising appeal to help Freddie during his recovery.

Club manager Martin Davies said: “Freddie is a lovely lad who would do anything for anyone. He’s a funny guy and popular with everyone.

“He’s going to be in hospital for a long time and the lads just wanted to do something to help. We also want to hold a charity football match early next year.”

Freddie, who lives near Oundle, had spent Saturday evening with his teammates at Pizza Express in Stamford before visiting several pubs in the town centre. It is thought he was trying to make his way home or to a friend’s house when the accident happened on the A606 between Stamford and Empingham.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone who would like to support the appeal can donate online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freddie-get-well-soon

Martin added: “Freddie just loved to be part of the team and we look forward to having him back when he’s made a full recovery.”

• Two women have been arrested for driving offences and released under investigation.

Police enquiries are continuing after a 20-year-old man was found seriously injured at the side of the road on Sunday morning (December 8).

He was found at 6.45am on the A606 between Stamford and Empingham and taken to hospital with head, leg and pelvic injuries.

A black Audi Q2, which is believed to have been involved in the crash, was later found abandoned in Oakham and two 20-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident.

PC Ellise Timmins from Leicestershire Police said: “While two people have been arrested, our investigation is very much continuing and I’m appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the collision occur, but particularly any motorists with a dashcam who captured it or who saw a black Audi Q2 beforehand.

“Anything you can provide could assist our investigation.”

Witnesses can contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or www.leics.police.uk and quote crime reference 24*728593.