Council-owned leisure facilities have been described as ‘cold, smelly and dirty’ by a disgruntled user.

The comment was relayed to members of Stamford Town Council by Max Sawyer, an independent South Kesteven district councillor who also sits on the town council.

Stamford Leisure Pool in Drift Road

Speaking at the town council’s December meeting about the swimming pool in Drift Road, Stamford, Coun Sawyer said he had been contacted by a resident who told him: “The changing rooms at the leisure pool are cold, smelly and dirty.”

Coun Sawyer told those at the meeting he would take the matter up with South Kesteven District Council.

A district council spokesperson said the facility’s changing rooms are checked by the manager before the pool opens to the public and after it closes each day, as well as being checked hourly by members of staff with cleaning carried out where needed.

The spokesperson added: “During the school holidays and at weekends this frequency is increased due to footfall. A deep clean takes place at the end of the day as part of close-down procedures.”

The recommended guidelines for changing room temperatures are 20C to 25C and the temperature of the changing rooms is monitored regularly, according to the council.

Missing doors in the ladies’ changing rooms have been reattached, and a single broken lock is due to be fixed or replaced.

In January 2024 the district council provided an emergency bailout for its leisure centres in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham after they ran out of money to pay staff.

The Deepings Leisure Centre closed in July 2021 after the roof leaked. Residents have a funding appeal to try to reopen the centre.

