Anyone who loves Christmas cheer - and Colin Furze’s crazy inventions - can sign up for a festive event.

Entries to the Stamford Santa Fun Run open today (Tuesday, October 1) and with Colin promising another hairbrained way to start the action, the event will be unmissable.

Now well into its second decade, the fun run in Burghley Park typically sells out and people are encouraged to sign up well ahead of the day - Sunday, December 8.

Entrants aged five and over receive a Santa suit to wear, and entries will help support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, MindSpace Stamford, and local good causes supported by the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.

Delia Salter, one of the event’s organisers and fundraisers, said: “After last year’s Stamford Santa Fun Run we were very pleased to hand over £19,500 to our three nominated charities, which this year remain the same.

“This was possible because of the people who supported the event by taking part, and our generous sponsors who supported the event by giving funds, supplies and time.

Inventor Colin Furze and Stamford Santa Fun Run volunteer organiser and fundraiser Delia Salter

“We know the donations to our chosen charities make a huge difference, so we’re encouraging people to give them a gift this Christmas by joining in this fun and inclusive event.”

People can run, jog or walk a choice of three distances, the shortest giving little or tired legs a chance of success, and the longest offering people a chance to stretch their legs over three miles.

Entry costs £16 for adults and £9 for children aged five to 12 years, which includes a Santa suit, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine, or squash for children.

Children aged four and under can take part for free wearing their own Santa or elf togs, since Santa suits this small cannot be supplied by the event organisers.

A sea of Santas sweeping up through Burghley Park, Stamford

For more information and to secure a place visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

Young runner Fin was ready in 2023 - will he be back for more this year?

Stamford Santa Fun Run is organised by volunteers from Stamford Striders Running Club and supported by volunteers from The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley. All of the net proceeds are given to the nominated charities.