With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

School celebrates improved Ofsted rating

A primary school in Stamford is celebrating after being rated 'good' following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Executive headteacher Fiona Griffiths and deputy headteacher Rachel Fleming with pupils at St George's Primary School 10 years ago.

Staff at St George's Church of England Primary School, in Kesteven Road, Stamford are "delighted" at the praise the school has received from the Ofsted inspection which took place on October 22 and 23.

Headteacher, Fiona Griffiths, who also leads William Hillyard Church of England Primary and Nursery School in Market Deeping, said: “It’s been so long since the school has been told it’s a good school, so it’s been a real celebration!”

The school has improved since last year’s inspection which was rated ‘requires improvement’.

This year Ofsted inspectors highlighted a number of areas of good and outstanding practice within the school including good teaching throughout the school with some outstanding pupils enthusiasm and enjoyment towards their learning, imaginative learning experiences within the curriculum and the good contribution of teaching assistants.

Mrs Griffiths also received praise from Ofsted inspectors recognising her strong leadership and the high aspirations she shares with the senior leaders and governors for the pupils achievement and personal development.

She said: “We are delighted with the report which has been realised due to the hard work and dedication of teaching staff, governors and of course the children.

“Parents have also had a big part to play in supporting the school.”

Christmas hampers for the elderly

Pupils made Christmas hampers to donate to the elderly. Bourne Academy held its annual inter-house hamper contest once again this year. Each of the school's 54 forms began with a cardboard box and were asked to decorate it and fill it with food and gifts.

Bourne Academy pupils with their finished hampers 10 years ago.

The boxes were then taken to the Butterfield Centre to be handed out to residents. Co-ordinator Amy Angell said: "It's hard to believe looking at the finished decorated hampers that they started out as plain cardboard boxes.

“The students worked very hard as tutor groups to produce and make such magnificent hampers and to provide the contents."

Therapy dog Henry awarded for work

A therapy dog from Rutland, has received an excellence award for his volunteering efforts within the NHS. Henry and his owner Penelope Butler have been awarded Volunteer of the Year by the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust at the Excellence Awards 2014, which were held last month.

From left, David Chiddick, chairman of Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust and Frank Lusk, trust secretary present Penelope Butler and Henry with their award 10 years ago.

Toy poodle, Henry aged four, has been working as a Pets as Therapy dog for the past two years, alongside his owner Penelope.

Both Henry and Penelope volunteer at the Rutland Memorial Hospital and Melton Mowbray Hospital, where they make weekly visits to the patients.

The pair were nominated for the award by one of the physiotherapists at Melton Mowbray Hospital, for the "great" care they provide the patients at the hospital.

Penelope, who is from Wing, said: "I knew we had been nominated but I had no idea that we had won an award."

On their weekly visits to both hospitals, Henry and Penelope visit the patients on the wards, offering a service of love and care.

Patients are given the opportunity to stroke, hold and talk with Henry, along with having a chat with Penelope.

Penelope said: "1 enjoy volunteering, it's a very rewarding role.

"The job we do is just like the job of any visitor really. Sometimes it takes me nearly 15 minutes to get onto the ward because all of the staff and patients love Henry so much - everyone says that he makes them feel better."

Physiotherapist at Melton Mowbray Hospital, Tracy Clark, who nominated Henry and Penelope for the award, said: "Henry is an absolute star, he is a great asset to the ward at Melton Mowbray Hospital. "All of the patients love him and he offers great care for the patients. He really is the star of the show."

Businesses and groups thanked for festive generosity

People have once again been thanked for their generosity after a range of Christmas appeals were boosted by hundreds of donations.

Stamford Arts Centre audience development officers Gareth Whitley with their tree for the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's 10 years ago.

Stamford St Martin's Rotarians collect presents from Sainsbury's 10 years ago.

Businesses, charities and fundraising groups asked people to think of others during the holidays and give to those less fortunate than themselves.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's held its annual Christmas tree appeal. Trees were put up across the town and decorated with tags showing the age and gender of a child. People were asked to pick a tag and give a small gift to the child specified.

Rotarian Elissa Flatters said: "A heartfelt thank you goes out to the people of Stamford, Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

"An incredible 650 presents have been collected from local businesses by the Rotary Club

of Stamford St Martin's in our annual Christmas tree appeal and there are more to come. "These have been distributed to local charities to use for children in their care to enable them to have a special Christmas and have been received with excitement and gratitude.

“It never ceases to amaze me. Despite the difficult times we live in, people are very kind and dig deep in their wallets and their hearts at Christmas."

The Rotary Club of Uppingham held a similar appeal with similar success.

President Margaret Simpson said the club was "delighted" with the response to its ninth appeal.

She said: "We have collected gifts over the years for Home-Start, whose local base is in Melton. These presents will be delivered shortly to local families supported by Home-Start. "This year we have collected from Empingham Medical Centre, The Falcon Hotel, The Market Place Dental Surgery and, for the first time, the new doctors' surgery in Uppingham.

"The response was overwhelming and there was barely room in the car for the volunteers who delivered the presents.

"The response from the staff in Melton was summed up in one word: 'Fabulous.

"The presents were collected together in a smallish room at the centre and took over all the space. We were assured that a great number of children would have a memorable Christmas and all through the generosity of our local citizens who, once again, have come up trumps.”

25 years ago

Jumble sale raises money for children’s charity

A jumble sale has helped raise more than £160 for a children's charity.

Wittering scout and guide groups lending a helping hand 25 years ago.

The Blue Peter Bring and Buy sale was held by the Wittering scout and guide groups in their village hall on Saturday.

Burghley District Commissioner Jan Dummigan said: "The day went very well and we raised £167 towards the Blue Peter appeal to raise money for special care hospital units for premature babies.

"We had a lot of clothes and toys on sale, and also a cake stall and tea and coffee on sale."

Festive event helps playground project

A disco and Christmas fair has helped raise more than £650 towards a playground project. Bluecoat Primary School, Green Lane, Stamford, held the event last week to fund their Millennium playground project.

Children at at Bluecoat's Christmas fair 25 years ago.

And, with Father Christmas, a bouncy castle, tombola, raffle and lucky dip, children at the fair and disco had great fun as well.

Headteacher Tim Howley said: "Our project for next year is to enliven and enhance the play ground for this mears we will be putting in a pergola, a quiet area for the children and vehicles to play on, like a log train, for exain-ple."

Brand new computer for schoolchildren

Local primary children are reaping the rewards of a fundraising dance held in their village. Pupils at Linchfield Primary School, Deeping St James, have been given a brand new computer after £300 was raised at a disco.

James Lofthouse, Amy Wright, Scott Downie, Callum Hall and Laura Hamilton with Michael Newell and the new computer 25 years ago.

Michael Newell, who organised the event, said: “For the last three years, I’ve organised dances in the Deepings and the money raised is given to help projects.

“This one was held at The Deepings School in October, and included a disco and live performance by a local dance group called Timestepper."

Mr Newell is holding another fundraising dance for the Deep-ings on April 29, at The Georgians, Market Deeping.

Nearly 300 students take on ‘dramatic’ exams

Students have given the performance of a lifetime in a dramatic set of exams.

Stamford High School girls Phillippa Wills, Hannah Cheeseman, Harriet Ashby, Victoria Griffin, Claire Harrington and Gemma Russell who all took their speech and drama exams 25 years ago.

The London Academy Speech and Drama examinations have been held at the Stamford Endowed Schools.

A total of 268 candidates took their examinations in a variety of disciplines, including verse and prose recital, reading for performance, mime, public speaking, improvisation and acting. All of the pupils passed, 71 with honours.

Taxi driver donates art to centre

A taxi driver with a flair for painting has donated a piece of modern art to a resource centre.

Daniel Russo shows his painting to nurse Kym Cooper 25 years ago.

Daniel Russo’s inspiration comes from Stamford and surrounding buildings and landscape - and as a cab driver he sees plenty of potential pictures.

He paints everything from traditional landscapes and street scenes to abstract modern artworks.

And, last week, Mr Russo, 53, gave a painting called Mind Games to the Ryhall Road Resource Centre in Stamford as a thank you for its supportive role in the community.

The Italian-born artist spent time out in Australia before settling in Stamford.

Mr Russo said: “Sometimes I carry a camera in the glove compartment to take pictures of scenes I want to later paint.

“And, although I don’t do it very often, I’ve asked my passengers whether I can stop the cab if I need to take a photo while they’re with me.”

50 years ago

The main road from Stamford to Spalding was blocked for more than six hours on Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at Deeping St James.

Police diversions were ordered as local firemen fought to free a Werrington woman from the wreckage of her car.

100 years ago

L.M.S. Christmas Excursions - The London, Midland and Scottish Railway Company's list of excursions from Stamford is very attractive.

A wide selection of bookings covering different periods of duration will be given to many towns and health resorts including London, the South Coast and Derby.

150 years ago

The Christmas prize shooting of the 5th Lincolnshire (Stamford) Rifle Volunteers will be held on the 19th and 23d inst. Many liberal subscriptions towards the prize list have been given by friends of the corps. Entries must be made not later than the 17th.

200 years ago

On Sunday last, aged 24, Chas. Westcott, apprentice to Mr. Bainton, collar-maker, of this place. - At the annual bull-running in Stamford, on the 13th of November, he was tossed by the bull, one of whose horns inflicted a contused wound under his chin, slightly breaking the skin. This was treated as a trifling matter; the puncture healed, and no notice was taken of the injury until Sunday night, when it was thought necessary to call in surgical aid. The young man was found to be suffering extensively in his system from the neglect of the wound; tetanus, or locked jaw, ensued, and in eight days he died.