More than 100 trees have been planted as part of a community project.

People living in South Witham gathered for a day of tree planting in the village park.

Selected from native species, 135 native saplings took root planted by people of all ages.

Coun Ben Green (Con), who represents the village on South Kesteven District Council and organised the event, said: “This collaborative effort demonstrates the power of community action in safeguarding our environment.

“By coming together to plant these trees, we are not only enhancing our surroundings but also taking tangible steps towards a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.”

