Oakham School hosts harvest party
More than 100 guests were welcomed into a school for a harvest party.
Pupils at Oakham School baked cakes, made party bags and decorated the school’s dining hall ahead of a harvest party.
The guests enjoyed an afternoon tea and entertainment, which included bingo, a quiz and music.
Oakham School’s head of voluntary action, Monica Fernandez, said: “It has been wonderful to feel our community spirit in action.
“This is a special moment to practise the act of giving, sharing and serving others.”
On the same afternoon as the harvest party, a team of sixth form pupils entertained members of Oakham’s Phab Club with a movie afternoon.