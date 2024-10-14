Competitors travelled from across the globe to take part in a cracking event.

The 57th World Conker Championships was held at The Shuckburgh Arms pub in Southwick near Oundle yesterday (Sunday, October 13).

The competition involves threading a horse chestnut seed onto a piece of string and taking turns striking an opponent’s conker in an attempt to break them.

World Conker Champion Kelci Banschbach from the USA and Men’s World Champion David Jakins.

Kelci Banschbach from the USA was crowned world conker champion and is the first American winner.

She said: “I’ve never won anything like this before and I’m amazed I have done this.

“I’ve not really played conkers before so this is just a surprise.”

The runner up was men’s open champion, David Jakins from Northamptonshire, who has been competing for more than 40 years but has never won before.

Intermediate 11-16 joint winners Enija Butane and Clara Axmacher

He said: “This means so much to me. I’m 82 and my legs aren’t what they were so to stand up there and become men’s world champion is wonderful.”

In other competitions, the intermediate 11 to 16 World Championship was shared between Enija Butane from Leicestershire and Clara Axmacher from Huntingdon, after they couldn’t be separated in the final.

The junior world champion is Sebastian Sheffield from Northamptonshire, who defeated Nicoda Hutchinson from Cambridgeshire in the final and the winner of the team competition was The Skuumkoppers from The Netherlands.

Junior 7 to 11 winner Sebastian Sheffield and runner up Nicoda Hutchinson

Chairperson Jim Packer said: “This has been another wonderful day in which the sun shone and the crowds came out.

“Everyone seemed to have a lovely day and really enjoyed themselves.

“To have a winner from the USA and team champions from the Netherlands shows how truly international we are.”

There were representatives of 10 countries taking part and the 256 places in the adult competition were sold out well in advance.

About 100 juniors also played, and the attendance of 2,000 was also at its maximum.

Competitors dressed to impress. Photo: Dave Hodson

The competition was fierce. Photo: Dave Hodson

The competition involves striking an opponent’s conker attempting to break them. Photo: Dave Hodson

One group coordinated their outfits. Photo: Dave Hodson

There were lots of conker-themed outfits. Photo: Dave Hodson

Hundreds of players took part. Photo: Dave Hodson

