Two buildings within a conservation area will be given a new look if their proposed painting schemes are approved.

Fat Face in Stamford High Street and Urban Edge in Scotgate Mews have applied for planning permission to repaint their signs and facades.

South Kesteven District Council will decide whether the proposed colour schemes are acceptable and match the rules of its Stamford Shopfront Design Guide. It was written in 1993 to ensure the town’s heritage is protected but a number of businesses have recently fallen foul of its recommendations.

Urban Edge has applied for permission to repaint the building's facade to dark grey.

Last year Stork of Stamford in St Mary's Street was criticised by the town council and civic society for its use of bright yellow paint and in February the district council demanded that Peters’ Cleaners in St Paul's Street be repainted because the blue and orange paint harms the listed building’s heritage.

Fat Face and Urban Edge have both applied for planning permission before anyone picks up a paintbrush.

The owners of Urban Edge have recently purchased the building and want to change the outside from light grey to a dark anthracite grey and pure brilliant white (application number S24/0988).

Fat Face has applied for permission to change its shop signs.

Fat Face hopes to update its signs from cream-coloured to white text on a dark blue/grey background (application number S24/0987).

