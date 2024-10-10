A controversial performer is returning to a market town on her next stand-up tour - despite a petition against her last visit to the town.

Katie Hopkins last appeared at Stamford Corn Exchange on May 16, 2023, despite a petition opposing her performance drawing 800 signatures.

At the time, the theatre’s manager Judith Mackie said: “We believe everyone deserves a place on that stage” and the sold-out crowd cheered when asked if they’d return for another performance.

Katie Hopkins is bringing a new tour called 'Batsh*t Bonkers Britain'

Security manned the venue but there was only a small peaceful group, handing out flyers.

Now, Katie, who said she “loved Stamford”, has announced a new tour for 2025 called Batsh*t Bonkers Britain and will bring it to Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, May 9, with tickets starting from £26.50.

The new show is described as a “laugh out loud escapes for all the adults in your family.

“Whether it’s poking fun at sickly sweet celebrities, sticking two fingers up at hypocrites in charge, or tearing herself a new one, Katie is unapologetically bold,” says the promotion for the tour.

Katie adds: “For almost 20 years in the public eye I have stayed true to my beliefs. I am beyond thrilled to have a platform on which to shine a light about the things that matter to regular people in the UK. I have no paymaster and no-one to please.

“I’m here telling it like it is because I really want people to know they are not alone. Being a part of this tour is not about me; it’s about knowing you belong. And together we will laugh hard at the insanity that surrounds.”