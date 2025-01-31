Plans to plant an avenue of trees on the town Meadows have divided opinion.

Vence Walk, the path which runs through Stamford Meadows, is among the town locations put forward for tree planting.

Stamford Town Councillors were shown the initial plans at a meeting on Tuesday (January 28), which include nine English oak trees evenly spaced along both sides of the path.

A green avenue in Austria. Photo: istock

Chairperson of the climate action group Bret Allibone read out a statement submitted by Coun Amanda Wheeler, who was unable to attend the meeting. He said: “Our climate is changing, and the impacts - flooding, extreme heat, air pollution - are affecting people, nature and our planet.

“Trees, though simple in their appearance, are one of the most powerful tools we have to combat this crisis.

“Trees act as the planet's lungs, absorbing carbon dioxide, a primary greenhouse gas, and storing it for decades, even centuries.

The proposed planting along Vence Walk. Photo: SKDC

“A single mature tree can absorb up to 48 pounds of CO2 annually.”

Town clerk Sarah Dorson recommended councillors reject the plans over concerns the trees would block access to emergency vehicles and for community events such as the Stamford Car Show.

“The path would be enclosed which increases the risk to the public and blocks all three street lights, effectively creating a complete tunnel,” she said, adding that ‘public safety should be paramount’.

Coun Jonathan Waples argued that the trees would ruin the view from the town bridge and the space should remain as a meadow and not become a wooded area.

Coun Marion Pitt added: “The future of this town is based on its history. That isn’t part of its history.

“It’s a flood plain which is the reason it’s not been built on.”

Although Coun Allibone explained it’s not a ‘fait accompli’ and tree types and spacing could be altered, councillors weren’t convinced. The decision was deferred until the next meeting so that concerns can be addressed before it’s voted on.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Wheeler said she knew the plans would be controversial and is keen to find hear the view of people in Stamford.

“I’m still enthusiastic. It would look beautiful, give shade when it’s hot and help with flooding,” she added.

“You can’t just change something without taking on board the opinions of people who use it.”

The project is part of wider plans to boost biodiversity in Stamford, which the council hopes to do with a grant of £5,000 from South Kesteven District Council.

At Tuesday’s meeting the green light was given to planting trees on the riverbank near Cattle Market, which is eroding and would otherwise ‘swallow up the town Meadows’.

The proposed planting along the River Welland on the Meadows. Photo: SKDC

A wildflower meadow on land at Stamford Cemetery which is ‘not suitable for graves’ was also approved, as was hedging to replace the broken fence between the Meadows and Freemen’s Meadow and putting bat and bird boxes for the cemetery, Recreation Ground and Allotments.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.