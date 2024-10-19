A village home which boasts ample living space is on the market.

This five-bedroom family home in Bourne Road, Essendine offers spacious accommodation across two floors.

A part-glazed front door leads to the entrance hallway which benefits from storage space under the stairs and wooden flooring.

This house in Bourne Road, Essendine is on the market

On the right is the cosy lounge which has a recessed fireplace with a log burning stove, timber mantle and brick-paved hearth. This room has laminate flooring and a sliding patio door to the conservatory.

Also adjoining the conservatory, which overlooks the back garden, is the dining room.

On the opposite side of the hall is the homely kitchen which benefits from a range of integrated appliances and fitted wall mounted and floor standing light wood effect cupboards.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a study, cloakroom and downstairs toilet.

The first floor boasts five double bedrooms - one with an ensuite - a family bathroom and an airing cupboard.

The former double garage has been converted into an annexe/studio, which could be used as accommodation or for a business.

It is fitted with a kitchen, benefitting from a range of appliances, and has doors which open to the back and front gardens.

A large gravel driveway at the front of the property provides off-road parking for several cars.

A gate gives access to the fully enclosed south facing rear garden, which has a paved patio and three steps leading up to a large lawn with well-stocked borders.

Included in the sale are two greenhouses and a timber shed.

Mellstock, Bourne Road, Essendine is on the market for £575,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call Eckfords on 01778 426215 or email sales@eckfords.co.uk.



