Competitors are being challenged to ‘conker all’ at an international event.

The World Conker Championships take place at The Shuckburgh Arms pub in Southwick near Oundle on Sunday (October 13).

The event is held annually on the second Sunday of October and attracts thousands of spectators.

World Conker Championships. Photo: Geoff Sutcliffe

The championships have been going since 1965 and have raised nearly £500,000 for impaired sight charities

Richard Howard, president, ring master and chief steward, said: “The horse chestnut trees look healthy this year with an abundance of ‘conker weapons’ ready for the championships.”

Four-thousand conkers are graded on shape, size and consistency, before being drilled and laced ready for the several hundred players on championship day.

King Conker and Queen Conker Marc Hunter and Jasmine Tetley. Photo: Geoff Sutcliffe

There are mixed adult and junior competitions, which have round based knockout games.

For more information or to enter visit: https://www.worldconkerchampionships.com/.

Will you be going? Let us know in the comments.



