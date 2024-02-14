A spoken word festival is returning this year offering performance poetry and the chance to become the town’s new laureate.

Stamford’s Verse Festival, which runs from Wednesday, April 24 to Saturday, April 27, includes stand-ups from poets Joelle Taylor, The Very Grimm Brothers, Ash Dickinson and Luke Wright.

During the week a new Stamford poet laureate will also be chosen.

Current Stamford poet laureate Emily Dickens

Finalists will deliver their lines in front of a panel of judges in front of a crowd at Stamford Arts Centre gallery.

Anyone who enjoys writing and performing poetry can apply online via www.stamfordartscentre.com.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure, Coun Paul Stokes, said: “Stamford Verse Festival is a small but perfectly formed celebration of the spoken word, which reflects the town’s thriving poetry scene.

“The culmination of this is to find a local poet to hold the honorary title of poet laureate for one year.

“Throughout the year the poet laureate will work with Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford Town Council and within the community to develop opportunities to help make poetry part of the life of the town.

“Budding or established poets are equally welcome to enter, as one of the advantages of poetry as a medium is that it includes something for everyone.”

The closing date for applications is April 12 with the final at the monthly open mic night, Pint of Poetry, on April 24 at 7.30pm.

A youth laureate will also be chosen for applicants between ages of 16 and 25.